Tiena M. Gray, age 67, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:48 a.m., on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born September 26, 1955, in Davenport, Iowa, to Ralph Reeder and June Miller.

She is survived by three children, Cheryl Zipp, Cathy Johnson, and Richard Moore; her companion, Delbert Kahle of Huntingburg.

No services will be held at this time. Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com