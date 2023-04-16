The Dubois County Museum has multiple events upcoming this month.

On Wednesday, April 19th from 10 AM to 2 PM, the museum is hosting a Mother and Preschooler Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Optimist Club, for their Play Day.

There will be two Egg Hunts, one starting at 11 AM for the youngest visitors, and another at 11:30 AM for older ones.

The hunts will be held in the Main Street Area and those wanting to participate should be sure to bring an Easter Basket.

Snacks will be provided as well as prizes and treats.

On Saturday, April 22nd from 10 AM to 4 PM, all are invited to the museum to play chess.

Joe Schoenbachler and friends will be available to teach the game to beginners, offer experience, or play with those needing an opponent.

All materials are provided and admission is charged to enter the museum but the event itself is free.

The Museum will also be hosting its third annual Trivia Night on the 22nd with doors opening at 6:30 PM and play starting at 7 PM.

Snacks and a cash bar will be available.

Teams may have up to 8 members and the cost to enter is $200 per team.

Entry forms can be found in the museum lobby by the desk, and on their Facebook page or website. To learn more about these and the museum’s other upcoming events visit their website at duboiscountymuseum.org/events

The Dubois County Museum is located at 2704 N. Newton Street in Jasper.

Their Hours are 10 AM to 2 PM Tuesday through Friday, 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturdays, 1 PM to 4 PM on Sundays, and are closed on Mondays.

Admission is $5 per adult, $3 per those high school aged, $2 per children middle school and elementary school aged, and children 4 and under enter for free. Visitors with a membership enter for free.