The Sister Cities of Jasper Indiana is holding a Golf Scramble

On Sunday, April 23rd they will hold a Golf Scramble at the Buffalo Trace Golf Course, located at 1728 Jackson St. in Jasper.

Check-in and lunch will start the day off at 11:00 AM, and the shotgun start will be 12:00 PM.

Anyone interested in participating in the scramble must register by April 19th.

The entry fee is 280$ per team of 4 and includes a golf cart, green fees, and mulligans.

To register, contact Sandy at 482-2055, or skwehr69@gmail.com.

Make checks payable to Sister Cities of Jasper. Proceeds from the event benefit the JHS German Student Exchange Program of 2024.

