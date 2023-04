A Daviess County man is facing battery charges

Saturday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Dubois Apartments for a physical domestic incident.

Upon investigation it was found that a male subject, identified as 18-Year-Old, Ryan Valdez of Washington, had criminally confined a female subject in his vehicle, as well as battered her.

Valdez was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of criminal confinement and domestic battery.