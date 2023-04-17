Keith Quante, 51, of Ferdinand, passed away on Friday, April 14th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Keith was born November 11, 1971, in Huntingburg to Roger and Janet (Merkley) Quante.

Keith enjoyed wood carving, traveling, playing music, and attending music festivals. He was employed at French Lick Casino and enjoyed dealing cards there.

He is survived by his companion Marissa Hubert of Ferdinand, two brothers, Curtis (Jenny) Quante of Ferdinand and Dean Quante, and companion, Lana Tobin both of Ferdinand. Keith was preceded in death by both parents, Roger and Janet Quante.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 12:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand with burial to follow in St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home and also Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In honor of Keith’s love of music, friends are invited to wear their favorite concert shirts. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com