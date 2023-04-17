Around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a red passenger car in the parking lot of the Schroeder Sports Complex for a license plate that was not legible with paint and marker covering the letters, number, and state. Police spoke with the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Stephen Gibson of De Soto, Missouri, and detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Officers performed a search of the passenger car and located heroin, methamphetamine, raw marijuana, marijuana wax, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

34-year-old Brandi Brown was a passenger in the vehicle and was found to be in possession of marijuana. She was issued a summons for that charge and released at the scene.

Stephen Gibson was arrested, transported, and lodged at the Dubois County Security Center for two Level 6 Felony charges for Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug and Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class B misdemeanor for Possession of Marijuana, and a Class C Misdemeanor for Possession of Paraphernalia.