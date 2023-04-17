Around a quarter to seven on Sunday morning, the Jasper Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the area of 3rd Avenue and A Street where the involved vehicle was in a ditch. Police arrived at the location and determined that the driver, 20-year-old Andrew Alejandro Quimbaya Espinosa, was showing signs of impairment.

The accident was determined to involve a single vehicle with no injuries. Espinosa was transported to Memorial Hospital for a blood draw where his blood showed a positive indication for THC and his BAC was found to be .1.

Andrew Espinosa was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center for three Class C Misdemeanor charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Operator Never Licensed, and Illegal Possession, Consumption, or Transportation of Alcohol by a Minor.