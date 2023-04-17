The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 62 near Gentryville in Spencer County.

Crews will close State Road 62, South of Gentryville over Buckhorn Creek, beginning on or around Monday, April 24th to allow for bridge deck overlay operations to be completed. INDOT expects this project to be complete in late May barring unforeseen circumstances or weather-related delays.

The official detour for this project will be State Road 68 to State Road 161 to State Road 62 and access for local traffic will be maintained to the point of closure. Hoosier motorists can stay up to date with the latest road closures, conditions, and alters any time via the TrafficWise app or by visiting INDOT social media pages.