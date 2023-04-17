Heart of Jasper has received $5,652 of Main Street Grant funds to expand marketing and communication strategies. A part-time social media contractor, Gillian Blessinger, was fired and serves on the Heart of Jasper Promotion Committee. Blessinger’s expertise in public relations led the Heart of Jasper to believe Gillian was a great fit to support the needs of Jasper. Gillian will assist Heart of Jasper in their efforts to consistently communicate on social media platforms and print media to educate and inform the community of downtown happenings.

Main Street Grant awards funds to organizations that provide quality activities to the public with special attention to those who are Indiana or nationally-accredited. This financial assistance aims to provide direct assistance to an area’s economic development, growth, business retention, and more with awarded communities being required to send back tracked, measurable statistics.

The Taking Care of Main Street Grant benefits the Heart of Jasper by covering organizational costs and allowing those dollars to be spent on programming and projects. Their mission is to create the epicenter of activity in the community by leveraging existing assets, transforming those with needs, and instilling new energy through creative programs and collaborative leadership to provide the best small-town experience for all.