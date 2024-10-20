William A. “Bill” Ward, age 79 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:12 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Bill was born in Philpot, Kentucky on June 26, 1945, to Francis and Clementine (Christian) Ward. He married Patricia L. Mundy on November 18, 1967, in Precious Blood Catholic Church.

He was an Indiana Army National Guard Veteran, and a member of the American Legion Post 147, where he served on the executive board and finance committee.

Bill retired as a supervisor for Masterbrand Cabinets in Ferdinand after 20 years of service.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and the Jasper Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed his daily walks to get his lottery tickets, visiting the casino, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Patricia L. Ward of Jasper, four daughters; Vicki Holden (Jeff), Lansing, New York, Angie Sander (Randy), Celestine, Amy McCracken (Jason), Jasper, and Wendy Forler (Burt), Santa Claus, one son; Brian Ward, Jasper, fifteen grandchildren; Nathan Holden, Tyler Halter, Sierra and Natasha Ward, Austin, Amber, and Alyssa Sander, Alexis Rickenbaugh, Sydney Rube, Chloe McCracken, Brielle, Lawson, Garrett, Kale, and Raylee Forler, six great-grandchildren, six sisters; Becky Hill (Charlie), Boonville, Fran Leibering (Richard), Huntingburg, Rose Wade (Bill), Venice Florida, Michelle Stutsman, Huntingburg, Barb Young (Mark), Jasper, Teresa Knebel (Jeff) Haysville, and one brother; Tony Ward, Boonville.

Preceding him in death were his parents, three sisters; Sue Schoenbachler, Ann Main, and Lynn Meny, and two brothers; Lawrence Bernard Ward, and Ernie Ward.

A Mass of Christian Burial for William A. “Bill” Ward will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. Mass time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.co