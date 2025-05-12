On Saturday, May 10th, 2025, Deputies Wiseman and Goff went to serve an arrest warrant at a residence. When arriving at the residence Deputy Goff observed a male subject shut the front door and barricade himself in the residence.

A search warrant was applied for and granted to make entry into the said residence. After making entry one of the wanted subjects was located and arrested. During this time deputies learned one of the subjects they were looking for lived in the camper on the property.

Deputies waited for this individual to arrive at the residence to make the arrest. After this subject arrived home Deputies made contact with the subject and was arrested along with another subject with an active arrest warrant. Located on these individuals was what is believed to be methamphetamines and marijuana.

A search warrant was then applied for and granted for the camper where deputies made entry locating another subject with an active arrest warrant and more illegal substances.

Arresting Officer: Deputy Wiseman

Assisting Officers: Deputies Andry, Smith, and Goff

Arrested and Charged:

*Joshua Lawson, 41, Taswell, IN

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Wanted on Warrant – Crawford and Harrison County

Arresting Officer: Deputy Goff

Assisting Officers: Deputies Andry, Smith and Wiseman

Arrested and Charged:

*Jonathon Sturgeon, 39, Taswell, IN

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Assisting a Criminal – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Wanted on Warrant – Orange County

*Melinda Hill, 41, Paoli, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 4 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

Wanted on Warrant – Harrison County

*Simon Sprinkle, 39, Taswell, IN

Visiting a Common Nuisance – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Wanted on Warrant – Crawford & Perry County

All charges are merely allegations, and all individuals are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.