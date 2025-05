St. Meinrad Church has announced that two new opportunities for Eucharistic Adoration are now available on a weekly basis. These times are

Wednesdays, 3 to 4 PM

Saturdays, 7 AM to 1 PM from May through October. From November to April, adoration begins at 8 AM.

All times are Central Time.

Anyone from parishes in the area are welcome to take part in these Eucharistic Adorations.

For more information, email info@myparishfamily.church.