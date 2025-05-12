The lineup for the 14th St. Meinrad Rocks Fest has now been announced. Inkspot Productions and Automated Routing are presenting the free, family-friendly event on September 26th and 27th at St. Meinrad Park.

This year’s event will again feature a beer garden, sponsored by Louie’s Tavern, children’s activities, and music by a total of 14 acts, both bands and solo acts, returning favorites and newcomers, as well as a live animal show, and other children’s activities.

Food trucks and booths will be open both days, and fest and performer merchandise will also be sold.

The Vendor Fair will also take place on Saturday, from 1-6 p.m. central, in the park area.

New this year is a competition to fill the Friday night opening spot. If you or someone you know is interested in singing or performing the Star-Spangled Banner, send a video to their Facebook page or via email to writstuf@psci.net by July 4th to be considered.

The lineup for the weekend is as follows (all times listed are Central and are subject to change):

Friday, September 26

Saturday, September 27

12:30pm Star-Spangled Banner- James Wagner, Jr. Beer Garden & Food Trucks/Booths Open

1:00 – 6:00pm Vendor Fair (Park Area)

1:00 – Roulette

2:00 – Silly Safari Live Animal Show (Park Area)

2:45 – Lindsey James Williams (Beer Garden Stage)

3:30 – Indian Creek

4:45 – Ronnie Troesch (Beer Garden Stage)

5:30 – Dispel

6:45 – Alec Olinger (Beer Garden Stage)

7:30 – Rhoads Scholars – A Tribute to Randy

8:30 – Angel Rhodes (Beer Garden Stage)

9:15 – Kofi Baker’s Psychedelic Trip

Donations will be accepted for anyone wishing to donate to the cause, with all proceeds benefitting the town museum fund, a fund created via the Spencer County Community Foundation that will help to preserve the beauty of and history in St. Meinrad, Indiana.

For more specific information, including details on becoming a 2025 sponsor, vendor, or volunteer, visit stmeinradrocks.com, their Facebook page (facebook.com/stmeinradrocksfest), or contact Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch/Inkspot Productions, LLC via email at writstuf@psci.net, or 812-309-8523.