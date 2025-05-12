Delores L. Miles, age 94, of Holland, passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at BeeHive Homes of Huntingburg.

She was born September 4, 1930, in Holland, Indiana, to Elmer and Edna (Steinkamp) Hunefeld. Delores married David Miles on December 28, 1949 at Jasper Evangelical Church. She was a member of Holland United Methodist Church and Holland Legion Auxiliary; and worked as a secretary for Holland Elementary School. She enjoyed traveling the world and collecting thimbles; weekly trips to the casino, playing Bingo and teasing everyone she met by giving them a hard time. More than anything, Delores cherished her family and spending time with them. She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, David, on April 26, 2002.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Stella) Miles of Huntingburg, Steven (Jill) Miles of Holland; a sister, Mary Fasnacht of Huntingburg; four grandchildren, Brad, Heather, Mallory and Taylor; four great-grandchildren plus one on the way.

Funeral services for Delores Miles will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Thursday, May 15th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., with visitation held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Jim Higdon will officiate at the service.

