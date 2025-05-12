Jack Dean Galbreath, age 90, a resident of Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, formerly of Boonville, passed away on May 10, 2025.

He was born January 24, 1935, in Nebo, Kentucky to William and Ida (Roth) Galbreath; and married Wanda Fay Eberhardt on June 10, 1959. He served our country in the United States Army and worked as a construction office manager for Gust K. Newburg Construction. He was a member of Gentryville United Methodist Church; was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan; and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his little buddy, his dog, Oscar.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and Earl Galbreath; and a sister, Wanda Butler.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Fay Galbreath of Ferdinand; a daughter, Lori (Phillip) Morgan of Corydon; three sons, Steven (Alice) Galbreath of Evansville, Gerald “Jerry” (Emily) Galbreath of LaGrange Park, Illinois, Todd (Christine) Galbreath of Kenosha, Wisconsin; a sister, Ruth Morrow of Madisonville, Kentucky; five grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., CDT (2:00 p.m., EDT), Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Gentryville United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gentryville. Rev. Charlotte Jenkins will officiate.

Visitation will be held at Gentryville United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CDT, (11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., EDT) Wednesday, prior to the funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice or Gentryville United Methodist Church. Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com