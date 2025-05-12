Cops Cycling for Survivors has announced plans for their 24th annual bicycle tour of Indiana, as well as unveiled the memorial photos on their support truck in anticipation of National Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15, 2025.

The group will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor law enforcement officers fallen in the line of duty and their survivors.



This year, a special honor is given to four officers recognized as line-of-duty deaths in 2024:

Deputy Sheriff Fred Fislar, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch~ April 16, 2024

Corporal Brandon Schreiber, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch~ September 11, 2024

Correctional Lieutenant Donald Neiswinger, Jr, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch~ January 18, 2022

Correctional Officer Shawn Burnell, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch~ October 18, 2020



In 2002, Cops Cycling for Survivors began with a ride to Washington, D.C., to honor fallen officers, and now the cyclists ride through Indiana, meeting with survivors of officers to support them as they continue to deal with the loss of loved ones. The group honors the more than 450 Indiana officers who have been recognized as line-of-duty deaths by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour.



Cops Cycling for Survivors makes every attempt to contact survivors, including family, co-workers, descendants, and others, of fallen officers, but may not have contact information for some. Survivors are asked to be in touch with the group at Cops Cycling for Survivors, PO Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429, by phone 812-727-0725, or email copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com .

Interested cyclists can contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride. Cyclists include survivors, law enforcement officers, family members, and friends of law enforcement.



In addition to memorializing Indiana’s fallen officers, Cops Cycling for Survivors raises financial support for survivors. Proceeds from the annual ride provide line of duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other avenues of support for survivors. The group also assists Line of Duty Death Justice as survivors work through years of court dates, including parole hearings and appeals.

More information and a donation page are found at: copscycling4survivors.org/

Dates and the route for the 2025 Cops Cycling for Survivors ride are: