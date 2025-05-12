Sister Becky Mathauer, OSB, of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, IN, is congratulated by Saint Meinrad professors as she and her classmates process out of St. Bede Hall after the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 10th, 2025.

35 Graduates of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN, were awarded master’s degrees at the 2025 commencement ceremony.

During the ceremony, held on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, Dr. Clayton Jefford, professor of scripture at Saint Meinrad, gave the address.

Receiving Master of Arts (Catholic Philosophical Studies) degrees were:

Mason Bailey, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, IN;

Aidan Hauersperger and Seth Hickey, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN;

Brother Stephen Johnson, OSB, Assumption Abbey, MO;

Brother Agustin Lopez Gonzalez, OSB, Prince of Peace Abbey, CA;

Lucas Nicholas III, Archdiocese of Mobile, AL;

Benjamin Seago, Diocese of Amarillo, TX;

Thanh Cong Tran and Thien Thanh Vu, Diocese of Hanoi, Vietnam;

Steven Wilson, Diocese of Little Rock, AR.

Receiving Master of Arts (Theology) degrees were: