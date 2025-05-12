35 Graduates of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN, were awarded master’s degrees at the 2025 commencement ceremony.
During the ceremony, held on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, Dr. Clayton Jefford, professor of scripture at Saint Meinrad, gave the address.
Receiving Master of Arts (Catholic Philosophical Studies) degrees were:
- Mason Bailey, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, IN;
- Aidan Hauersperger and Seth Hickey, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN;
- Brother Stephen Johnson, OSB, Assumption Abbey, MO;
- Brother Agustin Lopez Gonzalez, OSB, Prince of Peace Abbey, CA;
- Lucas Nicholas III, Archdiocese of Mobile, AL;
- Benjamin Seago, Diocese of Amarillo, TX;
- Thanh Cong Tran and Thien Thanh Vu, Diocese of Hanoi, Vietnam;
- Steven Wilson, Diocese of Little Rock, AR.
Receiving Master of Arts (Theology) degrees were:
- Nicole Bakos, Birch Run, MI;
- Christopher P. Collins, Independence, KY;
- Jacob Christopher Condi, Diocese of Manchester, NH;
- Amy L. Cox, Mt. Juliet, TN;
- Alexander Guy French, Morganfield, KY;
- Christopher John French, Bowling Green, KY;
- Steven Kurt Hopf, Jasper, IN;
- Tammy M. Kessler, Louisville, KY;
- John Matthew Knight, Owensboro, KY;
- Kristin Lynne Koehl, Evansville, IN;
- Stephen Robert Lawrence, Reno, NV;
- Deacon Byron Heath Newton, Diocese of Little Rock, AR;
- Sister Becky Mathauer, OSB, Ferdinand, IN;
- Bertha Alicia Melendres, Evansville, IN;
- Daniel R. Ott, Diocese of Nashville, TN;
- Patrick Owings, Diocese of Nashville, TN;
- Deacon Mark Aloysius Preischel, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY;
- James Roger Quinby Jr., Diocese of Nashville, TN;
- James M. Rose, Diocese of Nashville, TN;
- Elizabeth Schrader, Mt. Vernon, IN;
- Adriana I. Sheridan, Petersburg, IN;
- Kristen M. Templin, Albers, IL;
- Joseph Michael Tuttle, Diocese of Springfield, IL;
- Deacon Angelo Volpi, Diocese of Little Rock, AR;
- Deacon Edward J. Walker, Diocese of Evansville, IN.
