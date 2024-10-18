Theresa V. (Ketzner) Weyer, 89, of Ferdinand passed away Thursday October 17, 2024 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Theresa was born on April 6, 1935 in Sunfish, KY. to Thomas M. and Ruth A. (French) Hayes. She was united in marriage to Joseph F. Ketzner on October 2, 1954 in Henryville, IN. Joseph preceded her in death on July 16, 1999. She then married Ernest B. Weyer on July 30, 2006 in Ferdinand. Ernest preceded her in death on June 2, 2012.

Theresa was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and the St. Ann’s Sodality. She also was a religion teacher for 20 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Theresa enjoyed traveling, canning, baking, and raising chickens. She was a true farm wife.

Surviving are three sons, Joseph (Karen) Ketzner of Ferdinand, Mike (Linda) Ketzner of Cynthiana, and Brian (Kris) Ketzner of Jasper. Four daughters, Paula (Ed) Schneider of French Lick, Luann (Larry) Lackner of South Bend, Joan (David) Lange of Ferdinand, and Amy Ketzner of Evansville. Fifteen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Four step-sons, and three step-daughters, their children and grandchildren. Three sisters, Angie Cullins of Pekin, Helen Reynolds and Lois Bridges both of Crothersville. Two sisters-in-law, Patricia Hayes of Cloverport, KY. and Betty Hayes of Henryville. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Six brothers, Tom, Tony, Pius, Fr. Maurice, Pat, and Paul Hayes. Five sisters, Ethel Justice, Charlene Olivastro, Lucy Cullins, Elizabeth in infancy, and Lucille Snyder. One step-son.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM EDT on Tuesday October 22nd in St. Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday October 21st from 3:00 until 8:00 PM EDT and continuing on Tuesday from 8:00 until 9:30 AM EDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.