The annual Patoka 2000 Duck Race, a key fundraiser supporting local beautification efforts, took place on October 16, 2024. Organized by Patoka 2000, a group associated with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, this event funds ongoing projects such as maintaining the Patoka River entryway into Jasper, promoting proper tree care, and supporting Arbor Day events. The race also raises awareness about city beautification and serves as a resource for the community’s questions about environmental care.

This year’s Grand Prize, a $250 Downtown Jasper Shopping Spree, was awarded to Beth Bawel. Other top winners include Matrix Integration, who took home a 6-foot picnic table, and Mary Ann Schroeder, who won a $100 cash prize from Bob Luegers Buick GMC.

Additional prizes included cash, gift cards, and more, donated by local businesses. The event thanked the children who participated in the coloring contest and in “Pluck the Ducks,” a fun activity of retrieving ducks from small swimming pools.

With the community’s continued support, Patoka 2000 can carry on its important work of making Jasper a more beautiful place to live.