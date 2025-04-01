Dubois County Emergency Management is making sand and sandbags available at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds in preparation for expected heavy rainfall. Forecasters predict 10 to 15 inches of rain between April 2 and April 6, increasing the risk of flooding.

Residents can access the sandbags at 4157 S State Road 162 in Huntingburg by entering the fairgrounds’ main entrance and proceeding straight to the south parking lot. Individuals must bring their own shovels, as prefilled bags will not be provided.

For additional information, residents can contact Dubois County Emergency Management at 812-482-2202.