Latest News

Business Owner Exit Planning Webinar Scheduled by Jasper Chamber St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Exhibiting Mary Ann Michna Paintings Early Childhood Providers Grant Announced by Dubois County Community Foundation Dubois County Offers Sandbags Ahead of Heavy Rainfall Ferdinand Community Center Now Offering Bill & Dave’s Smokin Pit BBQ Catering Option

The Ferdinand Community Center has announced that Bill & Dave’s Smokin Pit BBQ Catering from Tell City is now part of their lineup of catering options.

Along with Bill & Dave’s, there are multiple other catering options, including:

  • Ferdinand Processing
  • Catering by Meyer
  • Sanders
  • Schnitzelbank
  • Oink Inc. Smokehouse/Carodella’s Custom Catering

For more information or to book your next gathering at the Ferdinand Community Center, contact Rhonda at 812-639-2723.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post