The Ferdinand Community Center has announced that Bill & Dave’s Smokin Pit BBQ Catering from Tell City is now part of their lineup of catering options.
Along with Bill & Dave’s, there are multiple other catering options, including:
- Ferdinand Processing
- Catering by Meyer
- Sanders
- Schnitzelbank
- Oink Inc. Smokehouse/Carodella’s Custom Catering
For more information or to book your next gathering at the Ferdinand Community Center, contact Rhonda at 812-639-2723.
