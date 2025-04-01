The Ferdinand Community Center has announced that Bill & Dave’s Smokin Pit BBQ Catering from Tell City is now part of their lineup of catering options.

Along with Bill & Dave’s, there are multiple other catering options, including:

Ferdinand Processing

Catering by Meyer

Sanders

Schnitzelbank

Oink Inc. Smokehouse/Carodella’s Custom Catering

For more information or to book your next gathering at the Ferdinand Community Center, contact Rhonda at 812-639-2723.