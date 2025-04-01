Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving, Inc. is scheduled to close the I-64 eastbound on-ramp from State Road 66 on or after Monday, April 7, to complete a drainage pipe replacement project in Crawford County.

The I-64 eastbound on-ramp from S.R. 66 is located in Carefree (Exit 92) and is expected to reopen in early May, weather permitting. The eastbound exit ramp will remain open. During the closure, motorists should use the official detour route which follows I-64 westbound to S.R. 237 to Exit 86 to I-64 eastbound.

This work is part of a contract awarded to E&B in September 2024. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.