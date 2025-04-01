Alice Pearl Lynch, 76, of Fredonia, Indiana passed away Sunday March 30, 2025, at her residence.

She was born on February 3, 1949, in Fredonia, Indiana to Elvin Ray Lynch and Laura Kathryn McClure.

Alice loved going to yard sales with her sister Evelyn as they enjoyed finding unique treasures together. She loved growing and admiring flowers at home. Alice enjoyed all animals and especially feeding and watching birds that visited her home. She liked to watch old TV programs and the charm of classic shows. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Alice will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Alice is preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Ann Humphrey, her parents, Laura Kathryn McClure and Elvin Lynch, her brother, Alvin Leroy Lynch, and her great- grandson, Brendon Sperry.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Brenda) Humphrey, Stacy (Jason) Schooler, her grandchildren, Joey (Amanda), Chris (Andrea), Cody, Tyler, great- grandchildren, Haley, Gary, Elizabeth, Morgan, Grayson, Millie, great- great grandchild, Chloe, her siblings, Ramona, Evelyn, Larry, Jim, Barbara, and Denny.

A graveside service will be held on Friday April 4, 2025, at 11:00 A.M at Fredonia Cemetery with Bro. Marvin Culver to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Fredonia Cemetery in memory of Alice.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com