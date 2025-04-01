Joe was born on July 29, 1960, in Elizabethtown, PA, to Joan and Fred Curtis.

He passed away on February 24, 2025, in Tucson, AZ.

He graduated from Buena High School in 1978, then he moved to Germany, where he attended school and eventually earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland, followed by a Master’s in International Relations from Troy University.

Joe is survived by his brothers, Matthew, David, and Stephen; his son, David; his daughter, Lacee; his grandchildren, James and Elizabeth, and many dear friends. Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Dennis Huther.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

