Violet Marie Leehe, age 87, of Jasper, formerly of Velpen, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 30th, 2025, at Serenity Spring Senior Living in Jasper.

She was born on October 18, 1937, at her home in Elmwood, Wisconsin to Earl and Laura (Fuhrman) Stringer. She entered this world at a little baby of less than five pounds and was raised in a Christian home surrounded by her siblings. Her mother taught her to sew, crochet, knit and make homemade breads. “Vi”, as she liked to be called, was a gifted seamstress and would make many custom dresses, casual and semi-formal as well as short outfits and jackets for herself and family. She married Henry Leehe on April 6, 1956 in Eau Galle, Wisconsin. In addition to being an excellent homemaker, she also worked outside the home at Honeywell as payroll clerk and bookkeeper, a manager and scheduler at a hometown grocery store, Midwest Ore as a secretary where she wrote grants for Department of Energy. From ordering parts to hosting grand events, Vi could do it all. In 1999, she and her husband, Henry purchased a small hardware store in Otwell where she worked every day, six days a week for 30 years. Behind the counter at Otwell Merchantile, she offered counseling and friendship. Vi was well-versed and self-taught in plumbing and electric. She and Henry had lived in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Florida, California and Indiana. Everywhere she lived, she made friends and served her community as a volunteer of PTA, Boy Scout mom, church camp mom, Ladies Auxiliary of Gideons. She was cherished as mom, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma and friend. One of her most treasured responsibilities was serving to be the hands and feet of God. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; three sisters, Carol, Joyce, Diane; a brother, Don; and a great grandson, Alastare.

Those left to treasure her memories are her two sons, Tim (Peggy) Leehe of French Lick and Tom (Amber) Leehe of Velpen; a brother, Leon; three grandchildren, Jason (Jenna), Taylor (Josh), Shelby; six great-grandchildren, Kierra, Sean, Evan, Alexander, Steven, Lucas; two she considered her grandchildren, Blaine, Dayson; and close family friends, Dawn and Cary, Myra and Molly.

Visitation for Violet Leehe will be held on Friday, April 4th from 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with the funeral service beginning at 6:00. Memorial contributions may be made to Otwell Miller Academy. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.