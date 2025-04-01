With the unofficial cannabis “holiday” of 4/20 approaching, a new survey reveals that Americans are increasingly embracing cannabis with the same enthusiasm once reserved for craft beer.

According to a recent report by the Sanctuary Wellness Institute, which surveyed over 1,000 Americans nationwide, 77% believe cannabis is experiencing a revolution in terms of choice, variety, and availability, similar to the craft beer movement.

The survey found that 47% of Americans report consuming cannabis flower, with consumption rates varying significantly by generation. Millennials lead consumption at 53%, followed closely by Gen Z at 51%, while Gen X (41%) and Baby Boomers (27%) show more modest usage rates.

Cannabis knowledge is also on the rise, with two-thirds of Americans considering themselves “somewhat” or “very” knowledgeable about marijuana. This expertise extends beyond users – 61% of consumers and even 22% of non-consumers know what terpenes are, while 73% of consumers understand delta variants like delta-8 THC.

Gen Z cannabis enthusiasts are driving many consumption trends, including:

34% tracking or logging every strain they consume

37% maintaining strain “wishlists” of cannabis varieties they want to try

31% noted that cannabis has developed a “bud bro” or “weed snob” problem similar to craft beer culture

Over 25% prefer craft cannabis over larger brands

The survey identified Blue Dream, a sativa-leaning hybrid, as America’s favorite cannabis strain, followed by OG Kush and Gorilla Glue (GG4).

Despite this sophistication, nearly one-third of consumers find choosing strains complicated, with 29% feeling overwhelmed by dispensary selections. Most consumers (77%) prioritize finding a strain they like over brand loyalty.

Despite this growing acceptance nationwide, Indiana maintains strict cannabis laws. Both medical and recreational marijuana remain illegal in the state, with only CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC permitted for medical use. Recent legislative efforts to advance cannabis-related bills have stalled in Indiana’s Republican-controlled Legislature. Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray has expressed opposition to any form of marijuana legalization, citing a lack of compelling medical cases presented to him.

Economic factors are also influencing cannabis consumption habits, with 56% of consumers changing their purchasing behaviors due to rising living costs. Among these, 40% are buying smaller quantities, while others are opting for lower-quality products to save money.

Consumers spend an average of $99 per cannabis purchase, with price being the top priority for 28% of buyers. Most commonly, consumers purchase cannabis monthly (38%), followed by weekly (24%), and quarterly (14%).

The Sanctuary Wellness Institute, which conducted this research in February 2025, offers online medical marijuana evaluations for those seeking medical cannabis cards. Their full report can be found at SanctuaryWellnessInstitute.com.