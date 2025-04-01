Judith Ann Linette, 74, of Jasper, entered eternal rest Monday, March 31, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana, with her husband by her side after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Ireland, Indiana, on December 28, 1950, in Jasper, Indiana to Basil “Butch” and Delores Kunkel.

Judy grew up in Ireland, Indiana with her four siblings Bonnie, Stan, Tom, and Mark. She graduated from the class of 1968 from Ireland High School and achieved a Master’s Degree from Indiana State University. She married William “Bill” Linette August 5, 1972, and enjoyed raising five beautiful children: Julie, Andy, Gala, Audra, and Sam. Judy spent her career faithfully serving Holy Family Catholic School for over 30 years influencing the next generation as an educator and principal. Judy enjoyed trying her luck at the casino, living out her faith volunteering for the catholic church, puzzling, and traveling to watch her 15 grandkids in sports, recitals, and 4-H activities. Judy’s love for life and people was contagious. Her light and spirit have influenced so many. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Her family celebrates her life and is grateful she is at peace with her heavenly Father.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Basil “Butch” and Delores Kunkel as well as her brother and sister-in-law Tom and Myrna Kunkel.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Linette; their children: Julie (Andy) Land, Andy (Bridgett) Linette, Gala (Ron) Campbell, Audra (BJ) Bowman, and Sam (Devin) Linette; 15 grandchildren: Emma, Will, Mia, Eva, Lily Land; Judd, Claire, Lucy Linette; Brayden, Layna, Patrick, Wesley, Levi Bowman; Selah and Jude Linette; four step grandchildren: Regan, Garrett, Kelsey, Duncan Campbell; three step great grandchildren; Violet, Lenora, Claire Hamilton; siblings: Stan (Debbie) Kunkel, Mark (Sharon) Kunkel, and Bonnie (Dave) Luebbehusen; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Judith Ann Linette will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 4, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday. The Parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic School in Judy’s name.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.