The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for I-69 in Vanderburgh County

Beginning on or around Monday, April 7, crews will begin alternating lane closures on I-69 near the I-64 interchange in Vanderburgh County. These lane closures will occur between the 19 and 21 mile markers of northbound I-69.

Alternating lane closures will allow for the installation of box truss overhead signs. Work is expected to last through the end of June, depending on the weather.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.