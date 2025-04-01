Effective today, April 1st, 2025, Spring Hydrant Flushing in the City of Jasper is now underway. This is yearly maintenance conducted every year to ensure the safety and high-quality functioning of the hydrants.

Flushing hours will be from 7:30 AM until 3:00 PM Monday through Fridays.

The flushing will last for the next several weeks, weather permitting, until every hydrant in the City of Jasper has been flushed.

Water will be safe to drink, but residents of Jasper should use their discretion before washing laundry, as clothes could potentially become discolored.

If residents experience dirty or cloudy water, they should run their cold water tap for several minutes until the water clears.

For any questions, please contact the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252.