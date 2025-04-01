The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools board addressed several key issues during Monday night’s meeting, including facility upgrades, staffing decisions, and a leadership change. Among the approved proposals were a furniture purchase exceeding $62,000, a woodworking contract for approximately $46,000, and a construction project for an additional parking lot at Jasper Elementary, totaling around $184,000. The board also awarded the lowest responsible bid for another project to Don Gress.

A major highlight of the meeting was the conclusion of the superintendent search. In an unexpected turn, Dr. Tracy Lorey was approved to return to her previous role as Superintendent. Lorey had retired earlier in the year to take on a position as Indiana’s Deputy Secretary of Education but ultimately chose to return to Jasper. Board members expressed confidence in her leadership, citing her extensive experience within the district as a teacher, principal, and administrator.

Looking ahead, the board reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence, with plans to maintain a strong focus on literacy and mathematics education. Additionally, the district is preparing for upcoming diploma requirement changes, ensuring students have the necessary resources to navigate new academic pathways. More details can be found on the GJCS website and social media pages.

