Early childhood education (ECE) providers in Dubois County have an opportunity to strengthen and expand their programs through the Dubois County Community Foundation Early Care & Education Grant.

This funding opportunity is designed to increase program capacity and enhance quality in nonprofit and school-based early childhood programs, ensuring more children have access to high-quality learning experiences.

Funding will be awarded to projects that align with one or more of the following goals:

  • Increasing Capacity – Expanding the ability to serve more children such as:
    • Adding new classrooms or age groups
    • Extending operating hours to meet family needs
    • Hiring additional qualified staff to reduce waitlists and improve child-to-teacher ratios
  • Advancing Quality – Enhancing program quality and meeting state and national early childhood education standards, such as:
    • Pursuing licensure to meet Indiana’s childcare regulations
    • Becoming a registered ministry to comply with faith-based childcare guidelines
    • Advancing on Paths to QUALITY™ (PTQ), Indiana’s voluntary quality rating system
    • Implementing research-based curriculum, assessment tools or professional development initiatives
  • Strengthening Organizational Capacity – Investing in the long-term success of early childhood programs through:
    • Strategic planning for sustainable growth
    • Board development and governance training
    • Recruitment, training, and retention of early childhood educators

Nonprofit and school-based early childhood programs located in Dubois County are eligible to apply for grants of up to $10,000. The application deadline is April 18th, 2025.

For more information on how to apply, contact Nicole Lampert at nicole@dccommunityfoundation.org or (812) 482-5295.

On By Celia Neukam

