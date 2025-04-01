A painting titled “Aunt Ruth’s Holiday Supper” by Mary Ann Michna

The Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery has announced they will soon host the paintings of New Harmony, IN, artist Mary Ann Michna. The exhibit, titled “My Black and Whites,” will run from April 17th to May 30th, 2025.

The exhibit is a series of works that combines a love of black and white photography with a love of painting. Vintage snapshots inspire Michna’s work. She is interested in the innocence and sometimes awkwardness of family events, celebrations, and everyday life.

Michna earned a Bachelor of Arts from Purdue University in 1975 and a Master of Fine Arts from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. She has shown her work in many galleries, and in 2019, she had a solo retrospective show at the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts Mitchell Museum in Mount Vernon, IL.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.