The Jasper Chamber has announced they are hosting a business owner exit planning webinar, “Start with the End in Mind”, on Wednesday, April 9th, 2025, from 4 to 5 PM.

In this event presented by Brent Rasche, he will cover for both those years away from selling or just starting to think about your long-term strategy insights on building a company that’s attractive to buyers and valuable with or without you.

Attendees will also learn about topics including having financials that speak for themselves, recurring revenue, scaleable systems, and de-risking the business for buyers.

This webinar is free to attend and registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TfRkVKBYRsKBUj2K0wPriQ#/registration.

