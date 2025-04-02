In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Teresa Kendall, Vice-President of the Property Rights Alliance, to discuss what the Property Rights Alliance is, the recent legal case against numerous property owners and the state, and the upcoming meeting happening on Thursday, April 3rd at Klubhaus61 in Jasper starting at 6PM EST.

Visit their website for more information: http://praindiana.org/

https://youtu.be/WhgINwz9UZg

___

This was a paid advertisement, sponsored by the Property Rights Alliance.