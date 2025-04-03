Spencer County Sheriff’s Office has announced the promotion of Ron Harper to Lieutenant, effective April 1, 2025. Harper, who began his law enforcement career as a Military Police Officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, joined the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office in April 2019 after serving as a Corrections Officer and Reserve Deputy at another agency for nearly three years.

Harper advanced through the ranks at Spencer County, being assigned as a Detective in May 2023 and later promoted to Detective Sergeant before his current promotion to Lieutenant. Throughout his career, he has pursued extensive professional development in public safety, earning certifications as an Accident Reconstructionist, ILETB Primary Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Emergency Vehicle Operations Instructor, Drone Operator, and Evidence Room Technician.

A Spencer County native and Heritage Hills High School graduate, Harper currently lives in the area with his wife, Leeah, and their three children.

Harper’s career path has not been without significant challenges. In April 2022, he survived a life-threatening on-duty collision when his patrol vehicle was struck head-on by another driver on SR 66. The accident resulted in multiple serious injuries that required extensive surgeries and rehabilitation.

Sheriff Heichelbech praised Harper’s exceptional dedication to the community, particularly noting his commitment to excellence in law enforcement following his recovery from the accident. The Sheriff highlighted Harper’s extensive qualifications, remarkable resilience, and determination as factors making him an outstanding choice for this leadership position.

The Sheriff’s Office has extended an invitation to community members to congratulate Lieutenant Harper on his promotion.