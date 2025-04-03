Severe storms and tornadoes swept through the region last night and early this morning, with Dubois County experiencing multiple tornado warnings as radar indicated rotation and ground observers confirmed sightings. The storms came in waves, triggering repeated warnings across the area. Downed trees and power lines in the Schnellville, St. Anthony, Huntingburg, and Jasper areas were reported. Damage to buildings and trees in the roadway were reported in English, Eckerty, and Marengo in the Crawford County area, as were the same reports for portions of Martin and Daviess Counties.

In Evansville, meteorologists are forecasting up to ten inches of rain through Saturday, raising concerns about widespread and potentially catastrophic flooding. Strong storms yesterday and last night led to several trees falling on homes in Vanderburgh County. Rivers are expected to rise rapidly above flood stage, with the rain tapering off by Sunday.

More than a million people were under weather warnings, and over 200,000 lost power across multiple states last night. Nearly 150,000 Indiana residents remain without electricity. The storm system has already caused significant damage in states like Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, where large and destructive tornadoes were reported. Nearly 1.5 million people across six states are under flash flood warnings.

Authorities continue to monitor conditions and urge residents to remain alert as the storm system moves through the region.

Weather and storm damage experts will be on the scene Thursday morning to look for and inspect any damage.

The WBDC listening area will be under a slight risk for severe weather, in addition to the flooding, tonight and Friday evening.