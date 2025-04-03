The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department has released its March 2025 activity report, providing an overview of law enforcement efforts and public safety operations throughout the month.

According to Sheriff Jeff Howell’s office, located at 715 Judicial Plaza Dr., Suite 138, in English, Indiana, deputies responded to 670 calls for service. In total, 827 calls were dispatched across police, fire, and EMS services.

In the patrol division, deputies conducted 167 traffic stops and responded to 24 accidents. Officers assisted 26 motorists, completed 12 welfare checks, and handled 10 domestic disturbances. They also served 49 legal papers, addressed 19 animal complaints, and served nine warrants. Deputies spoke with 81 individuals regarding various concerns, conducted three business checks, and handled 228 additional calls. Assistance was also provided to other agencies 30 times throughout the month.

The school resource officer division attended three school-related activities and resolved nine incidents on school grounds.

The jail division reported 19 total book-ins, with 15 arrests occurring within the county. The highest total jail population for the month reached 40. Additionally, there were 31 registered sex and violent offenders reported in the county.

For more information, contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 338-2802 ext. 3. Residents are encouraged to follow the department on Facebook for updates and public safety information.