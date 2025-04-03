Latest News

Multiple Dubois County Roads Closed Due to Flooding Following New Rainfall Recycling and Disposal Done Right Program to be Hosted by Dubois County Solid Waste Management Pike Animal Welfare Shelter Reaches Capacity as Stray Dog Intake Outpaces Adoptions Tell City Police Launch Community Camera Partnership to Aid Investigations Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Releases March Activity Report

The Tell City Police Department is encouraging residents and business owners to participate in its Community Camera Partnership by registering their security cameras. The initiative aims to enhance public safety by creating a registry that allows law enforcement to identify locations with security footage that may assist in criminal investigations.

Registering a camera does not provide police with direct access to the footage but allows investigators to contact camera owners if an incident occurs nearby. The registry information is strictly accessible to authorized public safety personnel.

Residents interested in contributing to the program can register their cameras at https://polaris.cameraregistry.net/registry/TellCityINPD or contact the Tell City Police Department for more information.

On By Jared Atkins

Related Post