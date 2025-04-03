The Tell City Police Department is encouraging residents and business owners to participate in its Community Camera Partnership by registering their security cameras. The initiative aims to enhance public safety by creating a registry that allows law enforcement to identify locations with security footage that may assist in criminal investigations.

Registering a camera does not provide police with direct access to the footage but allows investigators to contact camera owners if an incident occurs nearby. The registry information is strictly accessible to authorized public safety personnel.

Residents interested in contributing to the program can register their cameras at https://polaris.cameraregistry.net/registry/TellCityINPD or contact the Tell City Police Department for more information.