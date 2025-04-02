Patoka 2000 is getting ready to prepare the urns on the Patoka River Bridge for the Spring and Summer seasons and is seeking donations from individuals, families, or businesses throughout the community to help cover costs.

Donations may be made in any amount, and it can be specified that the donation is in honor of someone, in memory of someone, or as a tribute to a favorite cause.

A classified ad will be placed in The Ferdinand News around Monday, May 12th, with a list of all who donated funds and the people or causes they would like to have remembered or honored.

The deadline for accepting donations for the Project is Saturday, May 3rd. Donations can be sent directly to Patoka 2000 at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 307, Jasper, Indiana 47547-0307.

Individuals, businesses, and organizations can also volunteer to water the plants on the bridge taking one day per week.

If you have any questions, contact the Jasper Chamber by phone at 812-482-6866 or by email at chamber@jasperin.org.