Roman “Romie” Anthony Knies was born on May 10, 1939, in Celestine, Indiana, to Catherine (Humbert) and Anthony “Tony” Knies. He married Wanda Bickwermert on February 20, 1960, and together they had four daughters; Lisa, Beth, Lynette, and Andrea. In addition to his daughters, he leaves behind six grandchildren; Daric, Joshua, Tatiana, Madelyn, Josephine, and Benjamin, a great-granddaughter, Brynlee, sons-in-law (and in-heart); Keith Helming, Andrew Sandall, and Barry Milbourn, and four sisters; Shirley (Robert) Buechler, Pat (James) Hopf, Virginia (James) Kapp, and Judy (Ronald) Fleck. The love for his family was evident by the huge smile on his face whenever he was with them.

During his over 40-year career as a custom home builder, he built many homes in Dubois County which he proudly pointed out when driving throughout the county. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and hosting camps and soup parties for his friends at his cabin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Clara Mae, and seven brothers; Cletus, Earl, Elmer, Eugene, Anthony Jr., Gary, and an infant Leo Knies. He is surely having a joyous reunion with them in Heaven.

He passed away at Memorial Hospital in Jasper on April 1, 2025 and will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing and loving him. Visitation will be held for Romie Knies from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. and burial in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

