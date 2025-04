In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Shawn Werner and Mary Puckett of the Dubois County Health Department, to discuss recent state funding that has granted the organization the opportunity to host more community events, expand their facility offerings, and bring more resources to the local level.

You can keep informed on all the upcoming DCHD events by visiting their page: https://www.facebook.com/duboiscountyhealthdept

https://youtu.be/luzZr1COesM