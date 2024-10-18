Orange County officials have announced new security measures for visitors entering county office buildings. Starting immediately, individuals conducting business at the Orange County Circuit Court, Probation, and Clerk’s Office, located at 1 East Court Street, will be required to use the south entrance of the building. Those visiting the Orange County Superior Court and the Orange County Complex building at 205 East Main Street must enter through the north entrance.

Upon entering, all visitors will undergo a security screening. This includes passing through a metal detector and interacting with a deputy to ensure safety protocols are followed.

These changes are expected to enhance the security of county offices and courtrooms. While the new procedures may affect regular routines, the adjustments aim to create a more secure environment for everyone.

For further details or assistance, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.