By achieving IAC Vascular Testing accreditation for 20 years, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has received a Bronze Milestone Recognition for demonstrating its long-term commitment to continuously improving patient outcomes and safety. Every three-year cycle, accredited facilities undergo an intensive application and review process to re-earn accreditation, with an assessment conducted by a panel of medical experts. The IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

Early detection of life-threatening heart disorders, stroke and other diseases is possible through the use of vascular testing procedures performed within hospitals, outpatient centers and healthcare provider offices. Cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, one person dies every 33 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease – disorders of the heart and blood vessels. Stroke, a disorder of the blood supply to the brain, is a leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the country, with nearly 800,000 strokes occurring annually. IAC accreditation assesses the many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on vascular testing. The training and experience of the technologist performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure, all contribute to a positive patient outcome.

Patients, referring physicians and insurers look for the IAC seal of accreditation as the ‘gold standard’ in the field of vascular testing. Facilities that achieve IAC accreditation demonstrate a clear indicator that they provide a high-quality level of patient care.

“We are proud to recognize long-time accredited vascular testing facilities through the milestone recognition program. Since first granting accreditation in 1991 as the Intersocietal Commission for the Accreditation of Vascular Laboratories (ICAVL), we (now IAC Vascular Testing) have helped thousands of facilities standardize their processes to provide better patient care and improved outcomes. The recognized facilities are true champions of accreditation. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to delivering safe, effective and compassionate care using accreditation as a quality metric. These facilities’ ongoing commitment to quality patient care is an example for other health care providers to follow. It is a reminder of the importance of putting patients first and striving to continuously improve the quality of care provided,” said Mary Lally, MS, CAE, CEO of the IAC.



The Impact of IAC Accreditation on Quality Patient Care in Vascular Testing

Several studies have been published demonstrating the impact of IAC accreditation on patient care. Specific to vascular testing, research indicates through a peer review process, accreditation identifies areas for improvement, resulting in increased quality of images and interpretation through the use of standardized reporting and quality improvement programs. Visit www.intersocietal.org/research to access published abstracts and manuscripts.

About IAC

The IAC is a nonprofit organization in operation to evaluate and accredit facilities that provide diagnostic imaging and interventional-based procedures, thus improving the quality of patient care provided in private offices, clinics and hospitals where such services are performed. The IAC provides accreditation programs for vascular testing, echocardiography, nuclear/PET, MRI, CT/dental CT, carotid stenting, vascular interventional, cardiac electrophysiology and cardiovascular catheterization. The IAC programs for accreditation are dedicated to ensuring quality patient care and promoting health care, and all support one common mission: Improving health care through accreditation®. Committed to its mission through a rigorous peer review process, the IAC has granted accreditation to more than 14,000 sites since its inception in 1991. To learn more about IAC, visit www.intersocietal.org.