Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock announced that early voting for the 2024 General Election officially began on October 8, 2024, at the Courthouse Annex, located at 602 Courthouse Square in Jasper. Early voting will continue until Election Day on November 5, 2024. Voters looking for more information on polling locations, dates, and times can visit www.indianavoters.com.

As of October 16, 2024, a total of 2,764 voters have cast their ballots in person. Kippenbrock noted that this turnout meets expectations for this stage of the election cycle, and preparations are in place for increased participation as Election Day approaches. Poll workers have reported minimal wait times, with most voters completing the process smoothly and quickly.

Dubois County operates under a Vote Center model, meaning any registered voter in the county can vote at any open polling location.

Kippenbrock also reminded voters to be prepared for the ballot, which spans six pages. The first page includes a statewide public question, and the last page covers judicial retention questions. Pages two through five list the candidates. Voters can familiarize themselves with the ballot in advance by visiting www.indianavoters.com.

Additionally, Spanish-speaking voters can request a Spanish version of the ballot from poll workers.

For further information, contact Amy Kippenbrock at the Dubois County Clerk’s office via email at clerk@duboiscountyin.org or by phone at 812-481-7037.