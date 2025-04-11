The Jasper Park Department is once again inviting the public to take part in its Annual Tree Giveaway, set for Thursday, April 17, 2025. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Parklands and will be conducted through a convenient drive-thru process.
A total of 1,200 seedlings will be available, with a limit of four per person. Participants can choose from a wide variety of native and ornamental species, including:
- American Plum
- Bald Cypress
- Black Cherry
- Chestnut Oak
- Gray Dogwood
- Norway Spruce
- Pecan
- Paw Paw
- Persimmon
- Red Oak
- Tulip Tree
- White Oak
- White Pine
The giveaway is first come, first served and will continue until all seedlings are distributed. The initiative encourages community members to enhance their landscapes while promoting environmental stewardship.
For more information, contact the Jasper Park Department.
