The Jasper Park Department is once again inviting the public to take part in its Annual Tree Giveaway, set for Thursday, April 17, 2025. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Parklands and will be conducted through a convenient drive-thru process.

A total of 1,200 seedlings will be available, with a limit of four per person. Participants can choose from a wide variety of native and ornamental species, including:

American Plum

Bald Cypress

Black Cherry

Chestnut Oak

Gray Dogwood

Norway Spruce

Pecan

Paw Paw

Persimmon

Red Oak

Tulip Tree

White Oak

White Pine

The giveaway is first come, first served and will continue until all seedlings are distributed. The initiative encourages community members to enhance their landscapes while promoting environmental stewardship.

For more information, contact the Jasper Park Department.