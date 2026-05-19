Oakland City University announced Tuesday it will suspend its undergraduate program for the 2026-27 academic year.

In a statement, the university said online graduate programs will continue while officials work to sell a carbon capture patent in hopes of reopening in the future. The university said its final day of operations “for now” will be May 31, 2026.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce Oakland City University is suspending the undergraduate program for the 2026-27 academic year,” the statement said.

University officials asked for prayers for students, faculty, staff and alumni as the school navigates the transition.

The university did not release additional details about students, employees or future campus operations.