Authorities in Washington are investigating three suspicious fires that broke out within about an hour Monday evening on the city’s west side, prompting officials to ask for the public’s help.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and city officials, the first fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. at a mobile home located at 307 Cable Ave. Firefighters were then dispatched to a second mobile home fire at 512 Vine St. around 6 p.m. About 15 minutes later, crews responded to a third fire inside a home under construction on Bent Ave.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of all three fires. Because the incidents occurred so close together in both time and location, officials say they are treating the situation seriously and are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity to contact authorities.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Officials say a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.