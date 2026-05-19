RC Pilot Steve Hemmer instructing first time flyer at 2025 Open House

The Jasper RC Flyers is inviting the public to come see what radio-controlled flying is all about at their upcoming Open House on Saturday, June 20th, 2026.

This free event, taking place from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Jasper RC Flyers flying field (located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper), is open to all ages and is designed for people who have never flown a radio-controlled airplane before.

Visitors will be able to fly an RC airplane with help from experienced instructor pilots, and no prior experience or equipment is needed. The club will also have a family-friendly activity where children can decorate and fly chuck gliders, giving younger guests a simple hands-on taste of model aviation.

Club members will be on hand throughout the morning to answer questions, explain the hobby in plain language, and help guests feel at ease.

In addition, they will have giveaways for multiple items donated by HobbyKing and Flite Test, including a plug and fly Bixler 1.1 airplane – which is a good beginners airplane, a Might Mini Explorer speed build kit, a set of EZ3 First Flyers, and several Flite Test T-shirts and keychains.

The club encourages families, students, and anyone curious about aviation to stop by this free event, fly a radio control airplane, and ask questions.

For more information, visit jasperrcflyers.org or contact the club at jasperrcflyers@gmail.com.