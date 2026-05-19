The Indiana State Police Special Investigation Division has arrested 60-year-old Thomas (Andy) Burkhardt, of Dubois, the current West Baden Assistant Police Chief on three felony charges following an investigation.

Detective Tim Denby began his investigation on April 22, 2026, after receiving criminal allegations of official misconduct and battery from alleged victims, who have been cooperative throughout this investigation.

Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter was assigned as the Special Prosecutor in this case and on May 19th the Orange County Court Special Judge was presented this case. As a result, the following criminal charges have been levied against Burkhardt:

Two (2) Counts of Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony

One (1) Count of Battery, Level 6 Felony

One (1) Count of Battery, Class A Misdemeanor

On May 19, 2026, a no bond warrant was issued for Burkhardt. Burkhardt was arrested by Detectives from the Indiana State Police and lodged in the Orange County Jail without incident.

His initial appearance will be sometime in the next few days in the Orange County Circuit Court.