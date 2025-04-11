Latest News

A Heritage Hills High School student received significant recognition for his scientific achievements earlier this year. Cameron Swader participated in the University of Southern Indiana (USI) Science and Engineering Fair in March, where he earned multiple honors for his work.

Swader was awarded a scholarship to support his pursuit of a science degree at USI. His project also earned him an invitation to compete at the prestigious Hoosier Science and Engineering State Fair, accompanied by a monetary prize.

Additionally, Swader received the Country Mark Refining & Logistics Award, which recognizes outstanding Senior Division projects focusing on engineering and Earth Sciences.

These accomplishments highlight Swader’s dedication to scientific inquiry and his promising future in the field as he continues his education at Heritage Hills High School.

On By Jared Atkins

